Come see this immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with 1856 of livable sq/ft on 2.35 acres. This home is beaming with pride of ownership! The dining room, kitchen and living room are open and inviting with big bay windows, plenty of natural light, and a pellet stove to keep you warm in the winter and central A/C to keep you cool in the summer. The basement is fully finished, has another 1/2 bathroom as well as an entrance to the garage. The yard is fully landscaped with an automatic sprinkler system. The 20x20 concrete patio with a fire pit is perfect for entertaining and enjoying those hot summer nights. Be sure to check out the 30x40 pole barn with a 30 amp RV hookup, a large fenced area for all of your animals, as well as a 20x20 dog run. This home is in pristine condition and has been VERY well taken care of. It is priced to sell, so schedule your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Model: The Yerington Status - Foundation Stage Buyer may choose colors up to 10/22/21. The estimated Close of Escrow date is 1/10/22. Standard…
Located behind Home Depot off of Celtic Way. HUGE attached RV garage bay in additional to the 2 car garage for a total of 1,386 sf of garage s…
This adorable tree street home has been remodeled, with a beautiful kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgrad…
Model: The Lakeridge Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softene…
Model - The Ely. Status - Complete . All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in Associ…
Located behind Home Depot off of Celtic Way. This 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home puts all the entertaining space on the main level and bedr…