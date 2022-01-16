Check out this gorgeous, well maintained home! 175 Country Club Pkwy is READY for you! This is a Eureka floor plan built by Arnold Beck Construction in 2018. It features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The sellers had a pellet stove installed and use that as their main source of heat to keep propane bills down. They also added a covered patio area- perfect for BBQ's in the summer! You'll swoon over the beautiful, open kitchen with wood cabinetry, the oversized island and granite counter tops. The back yard is fenced for animals and has a swinging side gate so you can easily access the back yard with any equipment, or park your extra toys in the back with no hassle! The front and back yard are both equipped with an automatic sprinkler system. The tandem garage could fit 3 small cars easily! Or, with the extra space, you could have a work bench, space for your tool box AND still have a place to keep your car! Near shopping, schools and a quick drive to the Marina! Put it on your list to see asap!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $355,000
