 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $355,000

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $355,000

Check out this gorgeous, well maintained home! 175 Country Club Pkwy is READY for you! This is a Eureka floor plan built by Arnold Beck Construction in 2018. It features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The sellers had a pellet stove installed and use that as their main source of heat to keep propane bills down. They also added a covered patio area- perfect for BBQ's in the summer! You'll swoon over the beautiful, open kitchen with wood cabinetry, the oversized island and granite counter tops. The back yard is fenced for animals and has a swinging side gate so you can easily access the back yard with any equipment, or park your extra toys in the back with no hassle! The front and back yard are both equipped with an automatic sprinkler system. The tandem garage could fit 3 small cars easily! Or, with the extra space, you could have a work bench, space for your tool box AND still have a place to keep your car! Near shopping, schools and a quick drive to the Marina! Put it on your list to see asap!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $400,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $400,000

This home is ready for you to move into. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor. This home comes with a deck and large patio. The walk out b…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $289,900

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $289,900

Welcome to 3507 Desert Plains Ave! This 4 bedroom home is located in a desirable neighborhood near schools and shopping. This home sits on a l…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $270,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $270,000

Welcome to this perfect 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! This home has fresh paint and updated light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout! Large fen…

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $711,000

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $711,000

Model: The Zephyr with Full Finished Basement! Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Sta…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $498,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $498,000

Model: The Zephyr with Covered Patio. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price inclu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News