 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $357,990

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $357,990

This beautiful storybook home with wrap around porch is ready for a new family! The interior is recently painted, and has new flooring installed. Kitchen is adorable with dining room right off the side, new refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, the pantry in the kitchen is large and made for lots of storage. The furnace is 4 years old, has a newer pellet stove, water softener and reverse osmosis in kitchen. The master suite is upstairs and master has a large walk in closet and master bathroom has a corner tub plus separate shower. The wrap around porch is spectacular and perfect for enjoying the views of the marina and the ruby mountains. The porch railing is vinyl, and deck is freshly painted. Dog kennels, shed and stand alone carport stay. There is a 5 camera system that will stay with the home as well. This great home has a circular driveway with full landscaping and a American flag. This home is beautiful and will not last long, schedule a showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $525,000

PRICE LOWERED TO SELL FAST! MUST SEE this beautiful custom home on beautiful Elko Golf Course. View this stunning 3-level home with Breathtaki…

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $780,000

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $780,000

As you pull up to the home you will notice the asphalt driveway, that leads you to the house tucked away on top of the hill leaving you with a…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $349,600

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $349,600

Model: The Mesquite Status -4 Way. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. The estimated Close of Esc…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $498,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $498,000

Welcome to the Merwin Home 1! This single level 2,204-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 859-SF 3-car garage. Enter …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News