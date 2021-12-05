 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $375,000

  Updated
4.7 Acre HORSE PROPERTY! If you have been searching for a great horse property look no further. Inside this home features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, 2 Family rooms of great size, and VIEWS of the Rubies to absolutely die for. Outside of the home features an outdoor lit riding arena, a field fenced with no climb, two smaller corrals (The arena and corrals are made of pipe fence), frost free spigot, automatic waterer that services the field and arena, 12x20 hickory shed with power, 3 run in/lean-to shelters, large tack shed with power and lights, very sturdy pipe hitching rails, dog kennel with concrete floors that runs length of lawn, large dog house, and a brand new sprinkler system to water your new gorgeous green grass! Do not wait on this one, schedule a showing today!

