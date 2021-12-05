4.7 Acre HORSE PROPERTY! If you have been searching for a great horse property look no further. Inside this home features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, 2 Family rooms of great size, and VIEWS of the Rubies to absolutely die for. Outside of the home features an outdoor lit riding arena, a field fenced with no climb, two smaller corrals (The arena and corrals are made of pipe fence), frost free spigot, automatic waterer that services the field and arena, 12x20 hickory shed with power, 3 run in/lean-to shelters, large tack shed with power and lights, very sturdy pipe hitching rails, dog kennel with concrete floors that runs length of lawn, large dog house, and a brand new sprinkler system to water your new gorgeous green grass! Do not wait on this one, schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $375,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Newly remodeled tree street home!! This home has brand new flooring through out , new kitchen cabinets an granite countertops plus new applian…
Beautiful upkept home, pride of ownership reflects throughout the entire home. Main level features master bedroom & bathroom + 2 more bedr…
Welcome to the Merwin Home 4.4! This single level 2,391-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a combined 1029-SF in the 2…
Model: The Zephyr with unfinished basement Status - Not permitted. Buyer may choose colors.Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close…
3 bed, 2 bath home in the Tree streets. Spacious 1 car garage. Fenced yard with sprinkler system. Concrete patio. Concrete driveway. Newly remodeled.
New Construction home that sits on 1.7 acres outside of the association with a PRIVATE WELL THAT HAS HIGH QUALITY H20! This is the Verdi Model…
Model: The Lamoille II. Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite co…
Welcome to 749 Parkridge Pkwy, this 3 bed 2 bath home is ready for a buyer today. Home is in pristine condition, has incredible views of our R…
Welcome to 1056 Tobiano Road This stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 3024 sq. ft. fully fenced home sits on 10 USABLE acres outside of the HOA. T…
Model: The Caliente Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite co…