New Construction home that sits on 1.71 acres is complete and ready for you! This is the Verdi Model, with an open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, covered patio, and an oversized fully insulated 2 car garage. Living room and kitchen offer a very spacious & comfortable entertaining area! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT NATURAL WALNUT cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & waterproof flooring, & thick 50oz carpet throughout! Master has vaulted ceiling with potted shelf, walk in closet and tiled shower/bath. Feel less stressed with extremely low utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating & cooling system, upgraded windows, 30 year architectural roof, heated/cooled crawlspace, and an overall quality built home! Property has been nicely graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Home is constructed by Gold Town Builders LLC. Seller to contribute $3000 towards buyer(s) closing costs. Agent and owner are related.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $385,000
