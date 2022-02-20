 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $389,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $389,000

New Construction home that sits on 1.71 acres is complete and ready for you! This is the Verdi Model, with an open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, covered patio, and an oversized fully insulated 2 car garage. Living room and kitchen offer a very spacious & comfortable entertaining area! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT NATURAL WALNUT cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & waterproof flooring, & thick 50oz carpet throughout! Master has vaulted ceiling with potted shelf, walk in closet and tiled shower/bath. Feel less stressed with extremely low utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating & cooling system, upgraded windows, 30 year architectural roof, heated/cooled crawlspace, and an overall quality built home! Property has been nicely graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Home is constructed by Gold Town Builders LLC. Seller to contribute $1500 towards buyer(s) closing costs. Agent and owner are related.

