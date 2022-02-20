New Construction home that sits on 1.71 acres is complete and ready for you! This is the Verdi Model, with an open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, covered patio, and an oversized fully insulated 2 car garage. Living room and kitchen offer a very spacious & comfortable entertaining area! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT NATURAL WALNUT cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & waterproof flooring, & thick 50oz carpet throughout! Master has vaulted ceiling with potted shelf, walk in closet and tiled shower/bath. Feel less stressed with extremely low utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating & cooling system, upgraded windows, 30 year architectural roof, heated/cooled crawlspace, and an overall quality built home! Property has been nicely graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Home is constructed by Gold Town Builders LLC. Seller to contribute $1500 towards buyer(s) closing costs. Agent and owner are related.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $389,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to 1645 Westlund Drive at the base of the Ruby Mountain Range in Lamoille, NV. You will be greeted with a Dutch front door divided in …
Come see this beautiful 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome! You'll love the bright and airy, open concept living/dining/kitchen and all the gorgeous cabi…
Welcome to 552 S. 7th St, This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is 1036 sq ft and is ready for you to make it your own. This home is located close to…
The BELFAST MODEL is a spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design. 9' ceilings throughout with a 10' tray ceilings (see floor plans). A l…
Breathtaking view of the Rubies just off your front porch. This 3 bed 2 bath home boarders and public lands. Peaceful country living at end of…
Model: The Spring Creek with Covered Patio. Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors up to. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Stan…
The BELFAST MODEL is a spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design. 9' ceilings throughout with a 10' tray ceilings (see floor plans). A l…