3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $428,000

Breathtaking view of the Rubies just off your front porch. This 3 bed 2 bath home boarders and public lands. Peaceful country living at end of the road with 2 points of access. Open concept layout boasts spacious living room, kitchen, and dining area. Vaulted ceilings and vinyl flooring . Pellet stove and large windows in living room allow tons of natural light. Kitchen offers over sized granite center island and counters matching black appliances with black steel brushed refrigerator, electric range and overhead microwave with vent. Farmer sink and beautiful solid hickory cabinetry throughout. HUGE walk in pantry. All 3 rooms are spacious. Master is large with walk in closet and master bath is amazing with large soaker tub, double sink granite vanity and separate tiled over sized shower. HUGE SHOP with 14 ft door and 2 man doors with full bathroom with double sinks and tiled. tons of room for tall RV or toys it includes washer dryer, 220 volt, large loft and has its own septic. Horse property with a stable suited for 6 horses. Fully fenced property. Hop on your atvs, horses, or hike from your new home right onto public lands and fishing. OH THESE SUNSETS! ALL ELECTRIC! No propane