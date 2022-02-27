3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $445,000

Wrap around covered front patio takes in the great views of the Ruby Mountains. Enter into open floorplan with formal sitting room and office/den separated by built in gas fireplace and open kitchen with arched window and vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms down the hall with master bedroom large jetted tub and separate shower. Roof mounted evaporative cooler ducted to main areas of the house. Attached 3 car garage with separate metal garage detached. owner agent