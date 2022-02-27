 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $445,000

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $445,000

Wrap around covered front patio takes in the great views of the Ruby Mountains. Enter into open floorplan with formal sitting room and office/den separated by built in gas fireplace and open kitchen with arched window and vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms down the hall with master bedroom large jetted tub and separate shower. Roof mounted evaporative cooler ducted to main areas of the house. Attached 3 car garage with separate metal garage detached. owner agent

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $345,000

**MULTIPLE OFFERS, FINAL DAY OF SHOWINGS 2/16. This gorgeous home is located in the desired "LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION' of Elko! Not far fr…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $504,900

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $504,900

Located behind Home Depot off of Celtic Way. This 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home puts all the entertaining space on the main level and bedr…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $370,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $370,000

Model: The Sparks RV Parking Optional Status - Permitting. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard featu…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $310,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $310,000

Inviting entry from the covered porch leads you into a open floorplan that features 9ft walls throughout. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News