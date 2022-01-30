 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $454,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $454,000

New Construction home that sits on 1.7 acres outside of the association with a PRIVATE WELL! This is the Verdi Model with an open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, lighted covered patio, and an oversized fully insulated 3 car garage. Living room and kitchen offer a very spacious & comfortable entertaining area! Custom built walnut cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & waterproof flooring, & 50oz carpet throughout! Master has vaulted ceiling with potted shelf, walk in closet and tiled shower/bath. Feel at ease with LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating & cooling system, upgraded windows, 30 year architectural roof, heated /cooled crawlspace, and an overall quality built home! Construction by Gold Town Builders LLC. Estimated time of completion to be February, 2022. Finished interior/exterior pictures are from one of our other built Verdi Models. Agent and owner are related.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $255,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $255,000

Check out this great tree street home that would be the best investment! This home is just under 1200 sq ft with an unfinished basement for st…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

Wow! Located in a cul-de-sac with an oversized lot, this gorgeous home has hardly been lived in! You will love the large open living area with…

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $726,000

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $726,000

Model: The Zephyr with Full Finished Basement! Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Sta…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $354,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $354,000

Model: The Sparks Status - Foundation. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in Asso…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News