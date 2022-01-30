New Construction home that sits on 1.7 acres outside of the association with a PRIVATE WELL! This is the Verdi Model with an open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, lighted covered patio, and an oversized fully insulated 3 car garage. Living room and kitchen offer a very spacious & comfortable entertaining area! Custom built walnut cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & waterproof flooring, & 50oz carpet throughout! Master has vaulted ceiling with potted shelf, walk in closet and tiled shower/bath. Feel at ease with LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating & cooling system, upgraded windows, 30 year architectural roof, heated /cooled crawlspace, and an overall quality built home! Construction by Gold Town Builders LLC. Estimated time of completion to be February, 2022. Finished interior/exterior pictures are from one of our other built Verdi Models. Agent and owner are related.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $454,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out this great tree street home that would be the best investment! This home is just under 1200 sq ft with an unfinished basement for st…
Model: The Spring Creek ll Status - Complete. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitc…
Wow! Located in a cul-de-sac with an oversized lot, this gorgeous home has hardly been lived in! You will love the large open living area with…
Welcome to 1056 Tobiano Road This stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 3024 sq. ft. fully fenced home sits on 10 USABLE acres outside of the HOA. T…
I am sure you have driven by this home at some point in your life and thought how adorable and well kept it is, TRUE pride in ownership from o…
Model: The Overton 2022. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Grani…
Model: The Zephyr with Full Finished Basement! Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Sta…
Model: The Sparks Status - Foundation. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in Asso…
Model: The Custom Spring Creek II Status - Permitting. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is 04/29/2022. Price includes F…