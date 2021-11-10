 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $551,000

Model: The Genoa Status -Framing Buyers may choose colors prior to 11/22/2021. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

