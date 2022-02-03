3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $595,300

Model: The Genoa with Unfinished Basement and Covered Patio. Status - Framing. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is 04/15/2022. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. ON HOLD UNTIL JANUARY 5, 2022.