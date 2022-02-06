Beautiful corner lot in Carlin, Elko County Nevada. Property is zoned commercial/Residential and would make a great place to open a business. Home featured is a 4 bed 2 bath stick-built home with 2320 sq. Ft. RV parking/RV pad with a workshop in the back and a 1 car attached garage. Carpets recently shampooed. Great opportunity for a family business. The basement has new floors!
4 Bedroom Home in Carlin - $229,999
