 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Carlin - $229,999

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Carlin - $229,999

Beautiful corner lot in Carlin, Elko County Nevada. Property is zoned commercial/Residential and would make a great place to open a business. Home featured is a 4 bed 2 bath stick-built home with 2320 sq. Ft. RV parking/RV pad with a workshop in the back and a 1 car attached garage. Carpets recently shampooed. Great opportunity for a family business. The basement has new floors!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $511,600

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $511,600

Model: The Zephyr w Covered Patio Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

Wow! Located in a cul-de-sac with an oversized lot, this gorgeous home has hardly been lived in! You will love the large open living area with…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $330,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $330,000

Buyers Dream! This is a turnkey home, ready to move into! When you first enter the front door, you will notice the beautiful Wood fireplace wi…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $420,100

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $420,100

Model - The Yerington. with Covered Patio.Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard fea…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $549,400

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $549,400

Model: The Overton 2022 - Status -Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite co…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $609,400

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $609,400

Model: The Overton 2022 - Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Grani…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News