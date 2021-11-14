 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $242,500

4 bedrooms, 3 bath home in the Tree streets. This home is much larger than what you'd expect to find in the tree streets with 1,476 square feet on the main level and an additional 1,468 square feet in the finished basement. This home also has a large deck on the back of the home. The main level of the home features a living room with a gas fireplace, family room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen has two sinks, the second sink is built into the kitchen's butcherblock island. The kitchen has a gas oven and range. There is a wall of large cabinets for ample storage space. The master bedroom and bath are located on the main level, along with 2 additional bedrooms and an additional bathroom. The basement features the den, laundry room, bathroom, and 4th bedroom. 4th bedroom may not be considered a bedroom due to egress window.

