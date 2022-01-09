4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $289,900

Welcome to 3507 Desert Plains Ave! This 4 bedroom home is located in a desirable neighborhood near schools and shopping. This home sits on a large lot with a blank slate for your dream back yard. In the back you'll notice mature trees and a dog house that will stay! The dog house is also insulated and has a heater and a/c unit so your pups can too live in luxury. On the main level, you'll be greeted by a living area that opens up to the dining room and kitchen. You will also find 2 bedrooms and a shared bathroom on this level. Through the kitchen is where you enter through the garage with plenty of storage space. Downstairs, there is space for an office area or play area. You'll also find two additional bedrooms, a bathroom and the laundry/utility room. The lower level is equipped with a new pellet stove that heats the whole house! Put this affordable house on your list to see before it's gone!