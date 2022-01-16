Newly renovated home in Elko is a Gem! This 4 bedroom, 2 Full bath home features, new carpeting, cabinetry, luxury vinyl, fixtures, paint and counter tops throughout. The new kitchen has a large farm style deep sink, up graded faucet, counter tops, luxury vinyl flooring and lovely cabinetry. All the appliances in the Kitchen are brand new Stainless Steal. Both remodeled, full bathrooms have new vanities, sinks and hardware. Main flooring of the home is hardwood that is carried throughout most of the home. The extra large 4th bedroom can also be used as a large entertaining or family room. Backyard of the home is large and open with mature trees, there is a covered patio and deck the yard is fully fenced. New Roof being installed, no need to worry about those old shingles! Home has its own private driveway or can be RV parking, there is a large workshop and shed located at the back of the home. This one will not last long, schedule a showing today!!
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $299,000
