 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $299,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $299,000

Newly renovated home in Elko is a Gem! This 4 bedroom, 2 Full bath home features, new carpeting, cabinetry, luxury vinyl, fixtures, paint and counter tops throughout. The new kitchen has a large farm style deep sink, up graded faucet, counter tops, luxury vinyl flooring and lovely cabinetry. All the appliances in the Kitchen are brand new Stainless Steal. Both remodeled, full bathrooms have new vanities, sinks and hardware. Main flooring of the home is hardwood that is carried throughout most of the home. The extra large 4th bedroom can also be used as a large entertaining or family room. Backyard of the home is large and open with mature trees, there is a covered patio and deck the yard is fully fenced. New Roof being installed, no need to worry about those old shingles! Home has its own private driveway or can be RV parking, there is a large workshop and shed located at the back of the home. This one will not last long, schedule a showing today!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $400,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $400,000

This home is ready for you to move into. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor. This home comes with a deck and large patio. The walk out b…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $289,900

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $289,900

Welcome to 3507 Desert Plains Ave! This 4 bedroom home is located in a desirable neighborhood near schools and shopping. This home sits on a l…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $270,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $270,000

Welcome to this perfect 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! This home has fresh paint and updated light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout! Large fen…

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $711,000

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $711,000

Model: The Zephyr with Full Finished Basement! Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Sta…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $498,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $498,000

Model: The Zephyr with Covered Patio. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price inclu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News