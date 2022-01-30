 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $330,000

Welcome to 2211 Sierra Drive, in the heart of Elko, this home offers two living rooms, a kitchen with a new farmhouse sink and kitchen aide oven, a wood stove that helps heat the home during these cold winter months, upstairs there is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including the master suite which is very large. Basement offers another living area, or bar area (As current owners have it, bar will stay) and another full sized room and bathroom, and cold storage room. Out back, is a covered patio and a large fenced back yard, with grass and multiple fruit trees that are all on irrigation/sprinkler system. Home also offers RV/BOAT parking!

