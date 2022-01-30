4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $330,000

Buyers Dream! This is a turnkey home, ready to move into! When you first enter the front door, you will notice the beautiful Wood fireplace with built in shelving. Up the stairs to the kitchen to fall in love with the copper sink, new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and new appliances. Bathrooms have been redone too! New windows! New central air, new furnace and water heater and includes a water softener. The large back yard is perfect and includes a swing set that will be left with the new buyers along with a large storage shed for all the yard equipment and tools. The back yard also features a deck and raised garden area and fully fenced. Mature landscaping includes fruit producing tress, apples, plum and apricot. This home has so much to offer. Chandelier in dining room does not stay Dont forget this home has RV parking and new concrete!