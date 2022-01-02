 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $330,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $330,000

This well cared for home located on a quiet street is your next home! This amazing 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a living room, dining room, kitchen, downstairs has a wet bar, wood burning stove, bedroom, bathroom and laundry facilities, upstairs is the master bedroom with large bath with over size shower, garden tub and double vanity, two more large bedrooms and additional bathroom. This home sits on a large corner lot, back yard is fenced with a deck, entire yard has a full sprinkler system. The furnace and central air unit are new, the new refrigerator, new oven and new dishwasher all stay, some of the ceiling fans have been upgraded, 2 of the bathroom toilets are new, and have blue-tooth music playing fans. A 30amp electrical service panel was added along with a new electrical service panel. Don't miss out on owning this home.

