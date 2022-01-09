Wow! You should see this kitchen! Welcome to 2855 Jennings Way that features a completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinetry, granite countertops, sleek stainless steel appliances and TONS of counterspace & natural lighting! There's a cozy area with a woodstove & a window seat - the perfect place to unwind! Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and downstairs has another bedroom PLUS an office/den area. The master bedroom has a custom accent wall & barn door - there's also farmhouse light fixtures throughout! The backyard was meant to entertain with a large covered patio and plenty of grass for pets, kids, etc. There's a 12x14 shed, sprinkler system, fruit trees and the swing set also stays! Updates include: central air, newer water heater, newer garage door opener & garage door, updated windows & carpets were just professionally cleaned! This home is a MUST SEE!
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $334,500
