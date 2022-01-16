Super cute home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has a new kitchen, new appliances, new cabinets, new copper sink, new granite counter tops and more. The living room features a wood stove and new built-in cabinets. Bathrooms have been redone too! New windows! New central air, new furnace and water heater and includes a water softener. The large back yard is perfect to the swing set that will be left with the new buyers. A large storage shed for all the yard equipment and tools. The back yard also features a deck and raised garden area and fully fenced. This home has so much to offer. Chandelier in dining room does not stay New pictures coming Thursday.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $335,000
