4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $336,000

This charming home is situated just minutes away from schools, shopping & move-in ready! As you enter, you'll enjoy the formal living room with bay windows which allows great natural lighting! The kitchen has a fresh coat of paint and has plenty of cabinets & counter space along with a breakfast bar. The family room is large and can easily accommodate all of your entertaining needs! The upper level features 3 bed/2 bath and the basement has the 4th bedroom, full bathroom, laundry + 2 storage rooms! The backyard has a large deck and is fenced with an automatic sprinkler system!