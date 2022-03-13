4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $340,000

Beautiful 4 bed 3.5 bath Elko home. Owner pride is apparent in this well maintained and cared for home. Formal living room offers real hard wood flooring and vaulted ceilings. Ceramic tile entry way leads to spacious kitchen and dining room area. Kitchen boasts over sized breakfast bar Matching stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, coffee bar area. Dining area off of kitchen overlooks family room on lower level. Exit to back yard off of dining room. Upstairs you will find full bath and 3 bedrooms including the master. All rooms are spacious. Master is large and boasts walk-in master bath. Bath has double closets, single sink vanity with makeup vanity and toilet and shower in room beyond.Steps down from dining room you'll have a spacious and breathtaking family room and Half bath. Downstairs offers huge laundry room and spacious bedroom 4. Front and back yard fully fenced and landscaped with sprinkler system. Backyard has large deck.. Central air. 2 car garage. Refrigerator does not remain with property.