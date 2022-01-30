 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $345,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $345,000

Beautiful, like new, 4 bed 3.5 bath townhome. This trig-level townhome offers an open concept layout on main level with kitchen, dining area, and formal living room tied seamlessly together as one. Living room boasts a gas fireplace and ceramic tile throughout main level. Kitchen offers matching black appliances, electric glass top range, dishwasher, over head microwave, and an over sized granite breakfast bar with corner sink. The dark rich cabinets add that extra flare to the space. Large pantry. Dining area just off of kitchen with an exit to back deck and stairway to fenced lower yard. Half bath on main. Upstairs is large master suite. Master bath offers double sink granite vanity, large tiled shower with glass door, and deep jetted tub. Walk in closet. Full bath on upper level boasts granite vanity and shower/tub combo. 2 spacious rooms also on this level. Downstairs has a spacious carpeted family room ideal for man cave or theatre room. 3rd full bath on this level has granite sink vanity and tiled spacious shower. 4th bedroom located in basement level. 2 car garage. Low maintenance townhome living with all the comforts of home. A/C. Fully stuccoed home.

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $255,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $255,000

Check out this great tree street home that would be the best investment! This home is just under 1200 sq ft with an unfinished basement for st…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

Wow! Located in a cul-de-sac with an oversized lot, this gorgeous home has hardly been lived in! You will love the large open living area with…

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $726,000

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $726,000

Model: The Zephyr with Full Finished Basement! Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Sta…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $354,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $354,000

Model: The Sparks Status - Foundation. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in Asso…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News