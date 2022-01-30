4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $345,000

Beautiful, like new, 4 bed 3.5 bath townhome. This trig-level townhome offers an open concept layout on main level with kitchen, dining area, and formal living room tied seamlessly together as one. Living room boasts a gas fireplace and ceramic tile throughout main level. Kitchen offers matching black appliances, electric glass top range, dishwasher, over head microwave, and an over sized granite breakfast bar with corner sink. The dark rich cabinets add that extra flare to the space. Large pantry. Dining area just off of kitchen with an exit to back deck and stairway to fenced lower yard. Half bath on main. Upstairs is large master suite. Master bath offers double sink granite vanity, large tiled shower with glass door, and deep jetted tub. Walk in closet. Full bath on upper level boasts granite vanity and shower/tub combo. 2 spacious rooms also on this level. Downstairs has a spacious carpeted family room ideal for man cave or theatre room. 3rd full bath on this level has granite sink vanity and tiled spacious shower. 4th bedroom located in basement level. 2 car garage. Low maintenance townhome living with all the comforts of home. A/C. Fully stuccoed home.