Amazing 4/2 Tree Street Home on huge corner lot! This home is absolutely STUNNING!!! Right when you walk in, your jaw will drop. The owner has made incredible improvements inside and out. The newly renovated kitchen bodes a beautiful wood ceiling with gorgeous beams, stainless steel appliances, a double oven, ample cabinetry and a great pantry. An addition was put on the back of the house, creating a charming pantry/wet room with a built in bench, access to the backyard, and wide staircase leading to the fully finished basement. Upstairs, new picture windows provide tons of natural light, the 3 bedrooms offer main floor living and there's even a bidet in the bathroom! Downstairs, there's a huge living room with a wood stove, laundry area, 2nd living room, 4th bedroom, 2nd bathroom and built in gun safe. Outside, you'll find a large, concrete BBQ area complete with pizza oven! There are also garden beds, a 2 car carport, 1 car garage/workshop, and sidewalks around the edges of the yard. Don't wait to schedule your own private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Like new 3 bed 2 bath Elko home. Open concept layout! Spacious living room, dining room area. and kitchen tied seamlessly together as one with…
Breathtaking 6 bedroom, 3 bath, 4177 sq ft 3 story Elko home located on a fully fenced, fully landscaped corner lot. Spacious kitchen with ove…
Adorable home for sale, close to all amenities in Spring Creek. Home was remodeled less than 4 years ago when the current sellers bought it, a…
This charming 3 bed/2 bath Tree Street home is ready for a new owner! Located in the heart of Elko just minutes from EVERYTHING, this corner l…
Back on the market-at no fault of the seller. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home features vaulted ceiling in the Living/dining room and kitchen. Newer…
HUGE attached RV garage bay in additional to the 2 car garage for a total of 1,386 sf of garage space. This home, is designed to optimize ente…
The BELFAST MODEL is a spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design. 9' ceilings throughout with a 10' tray ceilings (see floor plans). A l…
The BELFAST MODEL is a spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design. 9' ceilings throughout with a 10' tray ceilings (see floor plans). A l…
Welcome to this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse for a GREAT price! As you enter, there is a cute entry way area for you to hang your jack…
Watch the 4th of July fireworks from the front deck of this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This multilevel home features, a living room, kitch…