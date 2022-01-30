 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $350,000

This may be an older home but it has such potential! 3 Bed 2 Bath upstairs with another bedroom and bath in walk out basement. Basement includes large Great room with wet bar perfect for entertaining. Walks out to deck and back yard. Large generator in basement stays. Back of the house has multi level Trex Decking and large yard area. House includes a wood fireplace downstairs and pellet stove upstairs. Rooms have electric heaters each with their own thermostat. House is being sold AS IS.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $255,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $255,000

Check out this great tree street home that would be the best investment! This home is just under 1200 sq ft with an unfinished basement for st…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

Wow! Located in a cul-de-sac with an oversized lot, this gorgeous home has hardly been lived in! You will love the large open living area with…

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $726,000

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $726,000

Model: The Zephyr with Full Finished Basement! Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Sta…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $354,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $354,000

Model: The Sparks Status - Foundation. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in Asso…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News