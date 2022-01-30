4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $350,000

This may be an older home but it has such potential! 3 Bed 2 Bath upstairs with another bedroom and bath in walk out basement. Basement includes large Great room with wet bar perfect for entertaining. Walks out to deck and back yard. Large generator in basement stays. Back of the house has multi level Trex Decking and large yard area. House includes a wood fireplace downstairs and pellet stove upstairs. Rooms have electric heaters each with their own thermostat. House is being sold AS IS.