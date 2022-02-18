4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $359,900

Come see this beautiful 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome! You'll love the bright and airy, open concept living/dining/kitchen and all the gorgeous cabinetry with stainless steel appliances.The walk-out deck right off the living room offers plenty of space for outdoor dining and entertaining as well as great views of the golf course and the mountains! The fully finished basement includes a second living room, a 4th bedroom and a full bathroom, and an under-the-stairs wine bar! You can even walk right out the basement doors to the fenced patio area. All of the bedrooms are donned with large closets and custom shelving. HOA offers maintenance-free living and golf course access. Don't wait, see this today!