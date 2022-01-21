Model: The Topaz. RV Parking Optional. Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $367,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
3 Bedroom, 2 bath non-permanent manufactured home with easy access, conveniently located next to Southfork Reservoir. Horse property with appr…
Walk into this Charming, Remodeled, Move in Ready Home that has been very well maintained and offers 360 degree views. From the moment you ent…
The Waterford Model. All of the HIGH QUALITY construction standards this builder is known for. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a corner lot…
Check out this gorgeous, well maintained home! 175 Country Club Pkwy is READY for you! This is a Eureka floor plan built by Arnold Beck Constr…
The Canyon floor plan built by Braemar Construction 2018 offers both luxury and design. This well maintained home sits on a larger corner lot.…
Newly renovated home in Elko is a Gem! This 4 bedroom, 2 Full bath home features, new carpeting, cabinetry, luxury vinyl, fixtures, paint and …
Model: The Zephyr with Full Finished Basement! Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Sta…
Introducing the Elko Grande, that sits on 2.27 acres outside of the Spring Creek Association with a PRIVATE WELL! This floor plan offers a ver…
Welcome to this 3555 Desert Plains Ave this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located close to many amenities and is also close to fun adventure areas…
Welcome to this adorable home with a detached shop ready for its new home owner today! This 3 bed 2 bathroom home has been well cared for, and…