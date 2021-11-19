Model: The Carson Status - Complete. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in Associated Docs. The estimated Close of Escrow date is 12/27/2021. Standard features: Vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $6,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $390,000
