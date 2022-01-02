 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $409,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $409,000

Situated with an exceptional views of the morning sunrise and evening sunsets, this home sits on 1.5 acres and is close to ATV riding trails. It's the perfect time of year to cozy up next to the wood stove that heats the whole house, or warm up in the hot tub on the back patio. Home is very clean and well maintained. The property has a large open gravel driveway with a woodshed situated in the rear of the property. The landscaping in the summer has a large lawn with a full automatic sprinkler system and mature trees and there is a seperate shed for those yard tools. Home also has it's own well. Please be patient with showings, seller is a shift worker. The stucco on the front of the house will be repaired prior to the close of escrow. Listing agent is related to the property owner.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $609,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $609,000

Model: The Spring Creek II Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors and options prior to 10/15/2021. Price includes water softener, water …

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $295,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $295,000

Inviting entry from the covered porch leads you into a open floorplan that features 9ft walls throughout. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, g…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $365,000

Welcome home to this 1,800+ sq ft home located in the Copper Trails subdivision! Upon entering, you'll enjoy the open living area with a gorge…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $339,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $339,000

Just perfect! Here's the home you've been waiting for;..... Updated and lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch style home! Granite, hardwood, tile...…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $325,000

Welcome to 383 Poplar Drive, a well desired location, this home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level and 2 additional rooms a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News