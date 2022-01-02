4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $409,000

Situated with an exceptional views of the morning sunrise and evening sunsets, this home sits on 1.5 acres and is close to ATV riding trails. It's the perfect time of year to cozy up next to the wood stove that heats the whole house, or warm up in the hot tub on the back patio. Home is very clean and well maintained. The property has a large open gravel driveway with a woodshed situated in the rear of the property. The landscaping in the summer has a large lawn with a full automatic sprinkler system and mature trees and there is a seperate shed for those yard tools. Home also has it's own well. Please be patient with showings, seller is a shift worker. The stucco on the front of the house will be repaired prior to the close of escrow. Listing agent is related to the property owner.