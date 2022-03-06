A beautiful and well cared for two-story home with a finished basement. This lovely home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The main level of the home features the living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms, and a full bath. The upper level of the home features a loft that can be used as an office or a sitting room and the master bedroom with a walk-in closet and attached master bath. The finished basement host the family room, den, 4th bedroom, full bath, and laundry room with a sink. This home is fully landscaped with trees and a lawn. There is a covered patio on both the front and back of the home. The backyard is fully fenced and includes a brick patio and a storage shed. Call today to view this beautiful home.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $410,000
