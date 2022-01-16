The Waterford Model. All of the HIGH QUALITY construction standards this builder is known for. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a corner lot with easy access off of Celtic Way close to the most popular shopping areas and amenities in Elko. Spacious great room with electric fireplace. Kitchen includes large island, walk in pantry and upgraded appliance package. Master Suite includes oversized closet and attached bathroom with separate tiled shower stall, jetted tub and double sinks. Annual Taxes are estimated Buyer to verify. Photos are of another Waterford Model Home on a different lot.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $439,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come see this lovely home right at the base of the Ruby Mountains on over 10 acres in a highly desired area of Lamoille. This home features 3 …
This home is ready for you to move into. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor. This home comes with a deck and large patio. The walk out b…
Welcome to 3507 Desert Plains Ave! This 4 bedroom home is located in a desirable neighborhood near schools and shopping. This home sits on a l…
Welcome to this perfect 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! This home has fresh paint and updated light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout! Large fen…
WELCOME to 403 White Oak Dr! Upgrades galore in this move-in ready (immaculate) home with room to grow! This stately residence sits on a corne…
Introducing the Elko Grande, that sits on 2.27 acres outside of the Spring Creek Association with a PRIVATE WELL! This floor plan offers a ver…
Take a look at this adorable beck built ALL ELECTRIC home, this home has a thermostat in each room being able to control the temp in every roo…
Model: The Zephyr with Full Finished Basement! Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Sta…
Welcome to this stunning custom home, from the moment you walk up to the front door and see the custom iron built door you will be left in awe…
Model: The Zephyr with Covered Patio. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price inclu…