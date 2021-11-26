4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $445,000

Model: The Amargosa Status - Not permitted. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. There is an annual fee for Road maintenance (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs.) ON HOLD UNTIL JANUARY 5, 2022.