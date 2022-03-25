Model - The Amargosa with Covered Patio. RV Parking Optional. Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $464,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
Breathtaking 6 bedroom, 3 bath, 4177 sq ft 3 story Elko home located on a fully fenced, fully landscaped corner lot. Spacious kitchen with ove…
Welcome to this charming brick home in the heart of town. House sits on a lot that is fenced, has sprinklers, alley access to the two car gara…
New Construction home that will sit on 1.78 acres with private well, located in Hamilton Stage. This is the Elko Grande 2 Model that offers a …
A whole lot of Real Estate you wont want to miss out on!!! This large beautiful home has sooooo much to offer- 6 bedrooms 4 full bathrooms, a …
Welcome to this well-loved and beautifully maintained 3-bed, 2-bath manufactured home, located on 1.14 acres in Kittridge Canyon. The home has…
Beautiful, fully remodeled home located on a corner lot in a desirable Elko, Nevada neighborhood. With 5 beds and 3 bathrooms, the main level …
Model: The Zephyr with Covered Patio. Status - Tape & Texture. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be cha…
Welcome to this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse for a GREAT price! As you enter, there is a cute entry way area for you to hang your jack…
Model: The Ely Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops…
Watch the 4th of July fireworks from the front deck of this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This multilevel home features, a living room, kitch…