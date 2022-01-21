 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

Wow! Located in a cul-de-sac with an oversized lot, this gorgeous home has hardly been lived in! You will love the large open living area with vaulted ceilings, neutral colors & plenty of natural daylight. The kitchen features a gas range, stainless steel appliances, large island & upgraded granite & tile backsplash. The master suite has a large bathroom with double sinks, tile shower & jetted tub. The main level offers 2 additional guest bedrooms that share a Jack & Jill bathroom along with another half bath for added convenience! The fully finished walk-out basement was designed to entertain - you'll enjoy the large open family room with a kitchenette and both the family room & upstairs living area have been pre-wired for your audio system! This home was designed to not have any window wells in the basement so you have excellent views out of every window and there is plenty of storage! The basement offers a 4th bedroom and full bathroom with an elegant tile shower with 5 body sprays & rainfall shower. Outside, no expense was spared with full landscaping, trees, curbing, fencing, a large deck + an extended cement patio AND an RV parking pad! So many extras in this pristine home!

