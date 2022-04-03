4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $483,000

Welcome to this sprawling home that's been nicely updated including wood grain tile throughout the main living areas. The formal entry opens up to the living room that features vaulted ceilings & decorative ledges above. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances (gas range!), chiseled edge granite countertops, a breakfast bar & a pantry for additional storage! The split bedroom floorplan gives you plenty of space in each bedroom (some include new paint) & each room also has a ceiling fan. The master suite is nicely appointed and includes a large bathroom with a garden tub & double sink. The triple car garage features 220V power & you also have double gates on the side of the property to pull your toys through to the back. The backyard is fenced and offers a large 20x40 ft stamped concrete patio, chicken coop and a 16x20 extra tall storage (with double the storage due to the loft!). This home offers a private well, central air, advanced water softener, sprinkler system and so much more!