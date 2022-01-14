 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $498,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $498,000

Model: The Zephyr with Covered Patio. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs.) ON HOLD UNTIL JUNE 1, 2022.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $400,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $400,000

This home is ready for you to move into. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor. This home comes with a deck and large patio. The walk out b…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $289,900

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $289,900

Welcome to 3507 Desert Plains Ave! This 4 bedroom home is located in a desirable neighborhood near schools and shopping. This home sits on a l…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $334,500

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $334,500

Wow! You should see this kitchen! Welcome to 2855 Jennings Way that features a completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinetry, granite counte…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $270,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $270,000

Welcome to this perfect 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! This home has fresh paint and updated light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout! Large fen…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $417,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $417,000

Model: Lakeridge. Status - Permitting. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops,…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $465,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $465,000

New Construction home that will sit on a 1.86 acre corner lot with private well, located in Hamilton Stage. This is the Verdi Model that offer…

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $711,000

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $711,000

Model: The Zephyr with Full Finished Basement! Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Sta…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News