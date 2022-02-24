Located behind Home Depot off of Celtic Way. This 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home puts all the entertaining space on the main level and bedrooms on the 2nd level, allowing for extra space in the backyard. This open layout includes a large kitchen, large walk-in pantry, and island open to the dining and great room. The second level has a 2nd family room and a large master suite with an impressive walk-in closet and luxury bathroom. Also, a large front and back covered patio. Expect all the same luxury standards included with every Bailey home. Home is UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Annual Taxes are estimated Buyer to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $504,900
