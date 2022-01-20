Model: The Zephyr with Covered Patio. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs.) ON HOLD UNTIL JUNE 1, 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $507,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
3 Bedroom, 2 bath non-permanent manufactured home with easy access, conveniently located next to Southfork Reservoir. Horse property with appr…
Walk into this Charming, Remodeled, Move in Ready Home that has been very well maintained and offers 360 degree views. From the moment you ent…
The Waterford Model. All of the HIGH QUALITY construction standards this builder is known for. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a corner lot…
Check out this gorgeous, well maintained home! 175 Country Club Pkwy is READY for you! This is a Eureka floor plan built by Arnold Beck Constr…
Model: The Zephyr with Full Finished Basement! Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Sta…
Newly renovated home in Elko is a Gem! This 4 bedroom, 2 Full bath home features, new carpeting, cabinetry, luxury vinyl, fixtures, paint and …
Take a look at this adorable beck built ALL ELECTRIC home, this home has a thermostat in each room being able to control the temp in every roo…
Introducing the Elko Grande, that sits on 2.27 acres outside of the Spring Creek Association with a PRIVATE WELL! This floor plan offers a ver…
Welcome to this adorable home with a detached shop ready for its new home owner today! This 3 bed 2 bathroom home has been well cared for, and…
Welcome to this 3555 Desert Plains Ave this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located close to many amenities and is also close to fun adventure areas…