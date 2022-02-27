 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $519,900

Are you looking for a "like new" home that offers the serenity of a rural location but is located close to town? Come into this immaculate "like new home" with a lot of upgrades in the new Tower Hill subdivision. This 4 spacious bedroom and 2.5 bath home boasts tons of natural light throughout! The Gourmet Kitchen with lots of storage, granite counter tops, dual sink, large island with storage and dual convection oven is perfect for the at home chef. Enjoy the stunning views from this hilltop dream day or night. After a long day soak your cares away in the massive en suite bathroom with soaker tub. 2 larger bedrooms upstairs; one with attached bath (en suite) and one without. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are similar in size. Large 3 car garage provides storage for your toys! Lots of space to ride recreational vehicles right from your front door! Home is partially landscaped on low maintenance drip and sprinkler system. Home has lots of potential for creating the perfect place to entertain!

