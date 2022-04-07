Model: The Zephyr w/ Covered Patio Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. There is a $360.00 annual fee for Road Maintenance (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs.)
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $537,900
