Model: The Zephyr with Unfinished Basement and Covered Patio. Status - Not permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $2,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $576,000
Come see this lovely home right at the base of the Ruby Mountains on over 10 acres in a highly desired area of Lamoille. This home features 3 …
3 Bedroom, 2 bath non-permanent manufactured home with easy access, conveniently located next to Southfork Reservoir. Horse property with appr…
Welcome to 3507 Desert Plains Ave! This 4 bedroom home is located in a desirable neighborhood near schools and shopping. This home sits on a l…
The Waterford Model. All of the HIGH QUALITY construction standards this builder is known for. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a corner lot…
Walk into this Charming, Remodeled, Move in Ready Home that has been very well maintained and offers 360 degree views. From the moment you ent…
Take a look at this adorable beck built ALL ELECTRIC home, this home has a thermostat in each room being able to control the temp in every roo…
Introducing the Elko Grande, that sits on 2.27 acres outside of the Spring Creek Association with a PRIVATE WELL! This floor plan offers a ver…
Check out this gorgeous, well maintained home! 175 Country Club Pkwy is READY for you! This is a Eureka floor plan built by Arnold Beck Constr…
Newly renovated home in Elko is a Gem! This 4 bedroom, 2 Full bath home features, new carpeting, cabinetry, luxury vinyl, fixtures, paint and …
Welcome to this 3555 Desert Plains Ave this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located close to many amenities and is also close to fun adventure areas…