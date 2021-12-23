 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Elko.AnthemBroadband.com

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $609,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $609,000

Model: The Spring Creek II Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors and options prior to 10/15/2021. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, double wall oven and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD. (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs.)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $412,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $412,000

Model: The Yerington Status - Foundation Stage Buyer may choose colors up to 10/22/21. The estimated Close of Escrow date is 1/10/22. Standard…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $339,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $339,000

Just perfect! Here's the home you've been waiting for;..... Updated and lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch style home! Granite, hardwood, tile...…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $325,000

Welcome to 383 Poplar Drive, a well desired location, this home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level and 2 additional rooms a…

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $215,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $215,000

This adorable tree street home has been remodeled, with a beautiful kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgrad…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $445,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $445,000

Model: The Amargosa Status - Not permitted. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $392,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $392,000

Model - The Ely. Status - Complete . All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in Associ…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News