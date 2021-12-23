4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $609,000

Model: The Spring Creek II Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors and options prior to 10/15/2021. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, double wall oven and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD. (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs.)