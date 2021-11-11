4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $1,250,000

Welcome to this one-of-a-kind custom built home. It sits on a sprawling 10 acres w/ stunning panoramic views you can see on the wrap around porch. Throughout the home you'll find LED can lights, LVp flooring & upgraded carpet. Custom kitchen offers 5x4 butcher block island, pull outs in cabinets & corner cabinets, stainless steel appliances including a double oven, huge pantry w/ electrical outlets & a R/O system for fresh water at your sink & fridge. The kitchen opens up to both the intimate dining room w/ amazing views & oversized living room w/ a slider to the concrete covered back patio. Relax & unwind in bed using the remote powered blinds to enjoy the views of the Rubies.The ensuite has double sinks, jetted tub, two separate shower head walk in & water closet. The spare bedrooms are spacious w/ two of them having walk-in closets. Head over to the Mud room that opens up into laundry. The laundry room has plenty of space to fold & hang also offering a laundry sink & an attached 1/2 bathroom. Attached to the house you have a 1,200SF garage then a detached 3486-SF 4 bay w/ a drive through shop. Also detached is a 1,009SF Bunkhouse & 1,099SF Loft. SEE LAST PHOTOS FOR MORE DETAIL!