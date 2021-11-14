This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located on a spacious 1.27 acre lot. Located on a dead end street & back to open space! Lg living room, Open floor plan to the well-laid out kitchen. 3 lg bedrooms are on one end of the home, w/ a bathroom nearby. While the extra large main bedroom is located on the other end of the home w/ it's own entrance, own sitting area, walk-in closet & it's own 5 piece bathroom. Outside you can enjoy the quiet dead end road (no thru traffic) & dedicated open space behind you (meaning no one builds any closer to you & there are walking trails). Horses permitted! HOA offers shooting range, marina, horse palace, playground & more!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $240,000
