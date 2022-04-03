Pride of ownership is evident in this great home - starting with the new paint on the exterior, updated metal roof & mature landscaping throughout the property! Inside, the home features updated tile & wood flooring, a gorgeously remodeled kitchen & the highly desired 4 bedrooms in a split-bedroom floorplan! Both bathrooms have also been updated and each room is a great size and offer excellent closet space! Outside, the rear covered deck will make a great place to unwind while you admire your view of the Rubies! The fenced backyard is great for children or pets and there is also a large storage shed!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $245,000
