4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $289,900

  • Updated
Check out this newly updated home in the heart of Spring Creek! This house has been remodeled with fresh paint, LVP throughout, new carpet in the bedrooms, kitchen cabinets, toilets, granite counter tops, a new water heater AND MORE! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and sits on over an acre of land. No high propane bills here- this home is all electric! Put this on your list to see before it's gone! *Photos show the house virtually staged.*

