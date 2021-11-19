4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $319,000

I am sure you have driven by this home at some point in your life and thought how adorable and well kept it is, TRUE pride in ownership from outside the home to inside. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is very spacious, has a large kitchen and living, dining area perfect for entertaining! Kitchen has new GE appliances, sellers currently use the pellet stove that's on a thermostat to heat the entire home in winter months. All new life proof flooring through out (besides spare bedrooms) all new trim as well. A nice sized laundry room is right by the back door close to the detached shop perfect for a mud room. Detached shop is 1200 sq feet, property offers an RV spot, with power and water.