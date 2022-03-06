 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $355,000

  • Updated
Welcome to this cozy situated modular home in Spring Creek! This is a large family ready home with 2 family rooms, living room, and dining room. Beautiful open kitchen! Just under 2300 SF of living space plus a 24 X 24 attached garage with access thru utility room. AC & Forced Air Furnace plus Pellet Stove in Living Room that heats entire home. Attic ventilation system. Master bedroom is at opposite end of home from other bedrooms. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The 4th bedroom is set up as office with built in desk and shelves. Huge storage cabinet off of Great Room. Walk in closet off master bathroom. Stainless steel appliances all replaced in last 3 years. Refrigerator, freezer, washer, & dryer that stay with the home! Hardwood flooring and tile thru out home, and recently repainted interior with new window coverings. Front & rear redwood deck. Front & rear grass yards and lots of tress. 11 fruit trees. Fenced rear yard, fenced 5000SF garden area, and fenced dog run/chicken area with coop. 8 X 10 storage shed. RV hookup off garage. Lots of yard and storage space. Horse property if desired. Come and take a look!

