This beautiful one owner Spring Creek home offers 4 bed 2 bath 2278 square feet and 2 car garage. This home boasts so many custom touches it exudes owner pride! Formal living room addition creates a spacious area with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and recessed canned lighting with an exit to a private deck. Formal dining room has a wood stove and plenty of room for an over sized dining table. Kitchen boasts new granite, large center island, and custom cabinetry with custom stained glass inserts. Plenty of counter space. Kitchen has an exit to a second deck. Two spacious bedrooms and 1 bath on main level. Downstairs offers a formal family room with another pellet stove ideal for a man cave, theatre room, you choose!! 2nd bathroom and 2 bedrooms also on this level. Home boasts fenced backyard and patio. This home is beautiful. A MUST SEE!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $369,000
