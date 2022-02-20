A home with acreage is hard to find these days, so i have just that for you- PLUS some stunning views of the mountains! 4 bed 2 bath, fenced and crossed fenced for all your animals, ready to move in with a new roof, new diswasher, trim, newer master suite and bathroom, revamped spare bathroom, a fresh coat of paint on the exterior of home and shop, and seamless gutters around the entire home! Outside features mature trees, a trex deck, concrete patio also a horseshoe pit for all your summer bbq's- the detached shop has 12 foot garage doors and 220 electrical inside of it. Pellet stove and heater have both been professionally services and cleaned as well!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to 1645 Westlund Drive at the base of the Ruby Mountain Range in Lamoille, NV. You will be greeted with a Dutch front door divided in …
Come see this beautiful 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome! You'll love the bright and airy, open concept living/dining/kitchen and all the gorgeous cabi…
Welcome to 552 S. 7th St, This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is 1036 sq ft and is ready for you to make it your own. This home is located close to…
The BELFAST MODEL is a spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design. 9' ceilings throughout with a 10' tray ceilings (see floor plans). A l…
Breathtaking view of the Rubies just off your front porch. This 3 bed 2 bath home boarders and public lands. Peaceful country living at end of…
Model: The Spring Creek with Covered Patio. Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors up to. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Stan…
The BELFAST MODEL is a spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design. 9' ceilings throughout with a 10' tray ceilings (see floor plans). A l…