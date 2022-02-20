4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $375,000

A home with acreage is hard to find these days, so i have just that for you- PLUS some stunning views of the mountains! 4 bed 2 bath, fenced and crossed fenced for all your animals, ready to move in with a new roof, new diswasher, trim, newer master suite and bathroom, revamped spare bathroom, a fresh coat of paint on the exterior of home and shop, and seamless gutters around the entire home! Outside features mature trees, a trex deck, concrete patio also a horseshoe pit for all your summer bbq's- the detached shop has 12 foot garage doors and 220 electrical inside of it. Pellet stove and heater have both been professionally services and cleaned as well!