 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $375,000

A home with acreage is hard to find these days, so i have just that for you- PLUS some stunning views of the mountains! 4 bed 2 bath, fenced and crossed fenced for all your animals, ready to move in with a new roof, new diswasher, trim, newer master suite and bathroom, revamped spare bathroom, a fresh coat of paint on the exterior of home and shop, and seamless gutters around the entire home! Outside features mature trees, a trex deck, concrete patio also a horseshoe pit for all your summer bbq's- the detached shop has 12 foot garage doors and 220 electrical inside of it. Pellet stove and heater have both been professionally services and cleaned as well!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $359,900

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $359,900

Come see this beautiful 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome! You'll love the bright and airy, open concept living/dining/kitchen and all the gorgeous cabi…

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $189,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $189,000

Welcome to 552 S. 7th St, This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is 1036 sq ft and is ready for you to make it your own. This home is located close to…

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $549,900

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $549,900

The BELFAST MODEL is a spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design. 9' ceilings throughout with a 10' tray ceilings (see floor plans). A l…

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $614,900

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $614,900

The BELFAST MODEL is a spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design. 9' ceilings throughout with a 10' tray ceilings (see floor plans). A l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News